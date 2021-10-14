Woman allegedly gang-raped on Hyderabad’s outskirts

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by three persons after being kidnapped near Himayat Sagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad, police said.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, came to light on Thursday after the victim lodged a complaint at Rajendranagar police station of Cyberabad police commissionerate.

As per the complaint, the 30-year-old woman, a resident of Puranapul area, had gone to a liquor shop in Hyderguda on Wednesday evening. An auto-rickshaw driver, who was sitting there, befriended her and offered to drop her home.

The victim said that she trusted him and boarded the auto-rickshaw but later, two more persons joined them and allegedly took her to a deserted place in Himayat Sagar. There they first sexually assaulted her, then snatched her valuables, and fled.

After regaining consciousness, the woman reached the police station with the help of few local residents and lodged the complaint.

Police inspector Kanakaiah said that they sent the woman for medical examination and formed special teams to arrest the accused.