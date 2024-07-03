Telangana CM Revanth Reddy invites Andhra CM on July 6 to discuss bifurcation issues

In response to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s invitation to discuss pending issues from the bifurcation act, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended an invitation for a face-to-face meeting on July 6 at Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Bhavan in Hyderabad.

In a letter, CM Revanth Reddy said, “On the face-to-face meeting suggested between yourself and I, as Chief Ministers of the Two Telugu States, I am in complete agreement with your reflections. It is indeed an imperative need to resolve all pending issues of the Bifurcation Act. An in-person meeting is necessary to help us build a strong foundation for mutual cooperation, and exchange of ideas, and enable us to better serve our respective people.”

He said he is delighted to invite Naidu, on behalf of all the people of Telangana and his government, for a meeting during the afternoon hours of July 6 at the Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy congratulated Naidu on his extraordinary victory in the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter, he wrote, “I wish to congratulate you on an extraordinary victory in the recently concluded Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh. You have joined a very rare league of political leaders in Independent India who have taken oath as Chief Minister for a fourth time. I wish you the best for this term.”

Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to the Telangana Chief Minister on Monday, proposing a face-to-face meeting on July 6 to address unresolved bifurcation issues.

“It has been 10 years since the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. There have been multiple discussions concerning issues arising from the Reorganization Act, which hold significant implications for the welfare and advancement of our states.

It is imperative that we address these issues amicably with utmost diligence and resolve. In light of this, I propose that we meet at your place on July 6, Saturday afternoon,” said Naidu in the letter.