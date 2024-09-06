Wolf terror continues in UP’s Bahraich

Wolf terror continues in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh as forest authorities remain unsuccessful in catching the rogue animals.

A wolf attacked and injured an elderly man and his 3-year-old grandson Friday morning.

Forest officials said the wolf attacked Kriparam (60) and his grandson Satyam (03) and seriously injured them in Majra Lodhanpurwa of Gram Panchayat Yadavpur of Kotwali Dehat of the district.

On Thursday night also a child was injured in the same village.

Sangam Lal, 8-year-old son of Kalal Yadav, resident of Golava Mauja Yadavpur in the rural Kotwali area of Bahraich, was standing at the door of his house late on Thursday night when the wolf attacked him.

Hearing the screams, the wolf ran away but the boy got injured and received wound marks on its face. The family took him to the medical college where he is undergoing treatment.

Forest data showed that the wolves killed 10 people, mostly children in the past 3 months, in Mahshi tehsil of Bahriach.

However, all efforts of the forest department, including use of drones and other electronic devices, have failed to catch the animals.