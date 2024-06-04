With 31 seats under its belt, NDA dominates Lok Sabha polls in Bihar

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) dominated the Bihar Lok Sabha elections by winning 31 of the 40 seats in the state while the INDIA bloc emerged the winner on nine constituencies.

Currently, the NDA holds 39 seats in the state.

Among the other constituents of the NDA, the Janata Dal (United) won 14 seats, the BJP 12, and the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJPRV) 5. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won four seats, Congress and the CPI (ML)(L) won 2 seats each while the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAMS) bagged one seat.

The RJD and Congress contested the elections under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Former Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad won from the prestigious Patna Sahib seat defeating his nearest rival Anshul Avijit from Congress while saffron party’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy won the Saran seat defeating Lalu Prasad’s daughter, Rohini Acharya of the RJD.

Pataliputra, the capital city of Bihar, saw Misa Bharti (RJD) defeating Ram Kripal Yadav from the BJP of the NDA and Anshul Avijit Kushwaha from Congress of the INDIA.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai won the Ujiarpur seat and Radha Mohan Singh Purvi the Champaran seat while Sanjay Jaiswal defeated Madan Mohan Tiwari of Congress in Paschim Champaran.

Two-time sitting MP from Purnia Santosh Kumar Kushwaha of the JD (U) defeated RJD’s Beema Bharti and Pappu Yadav, the Congress leader who contested the election as an independent candidate. JD-U’s Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh won from Munger defeating Kumari Anita of Rashtriya Janata Dal.

The Lok Sabha seats won by JD-U include Valmiki Nagar, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Katihar, Bhagal pur, Banka, Munger, and Nalanda.

JD-U’s Dinesh Chandra Yadav won from Madhepura, Dr Alok Kumar Suman from Gopalganj, and Vijaylakhmi Devi from Siwan.

Among the BJP candidates, Ashok Kumar Yadav won from Madhubani, Giriraj Singh from Begusarai, and Gopal Jee Thakur from the Darbhanga seat. Raj Bhushan Choudhary won from Muzaffarpur, famous for litchi production, while Gopal Jee Thakur won from the Darbhanga seat and Pradeep Kumar Singh from the Araria seat.

The Lok Janshakti party won five seats. Party president Chirag Paswan won from Hajipur, Shambhavi won from Samastipur, and Arun Bharti from Jamui.

The other winners of the RJD are Sudhakar Singh from Buxar, Surendra Prasad Yadav from Jahanabad, and Abhay Kumar Sinha from Aurangabad.

Led by the BJP, the NDA comprises the Janta Dal and the Lok Janshakti Party among others as its constituents.

The INDIA bloc constituents included the RJD, the Congress, and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

The 2024 general elections were held in Bihar in all seven phases from 19 April to 1 June to elect 40 members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Elections for the Bihar Legislative Assembly are speculated to be held on or before October-November 2025.