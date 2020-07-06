With India’s coronavirus tally at 6,97,413 on Monday, the country became the fourth most-affected country due to the pandemic. Out of this 4,24,432 are recovered cases and are 2,53,287 active cases. The death toll due to the virus has reached 19,693.

In the last 24 hours, 24,248 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country. The ministry of health says that around 70 percent of cases are due to comorbidities.

As the COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the country, the Kerala government on Sunday made it mandatory to follow the rules for coronavirus pandemic for one year which includes wearing masks or face covers in public and social distancing. The rules include wearing face masks at workplaces and following six feet of social distancing everywhere. An amount of Rs 10,000 will be fined for not wearing masks in public places.

In the capital New Delhi which has reported 99,444 cases of the virus, medical staff started treating patients at a spiritual center converted into an isolation facility and hospital with 10,000 beds, many made of cardboard, and chemically coated to make them waterproof. About the size of 20 football fields, the facility on the outskirts of the city will treat mild symptomatic and asymptomatic cases.

Globally 11,419,529 people have been infected with the virus while 5,33,780 have died due to it.