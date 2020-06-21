India’s COVID-19 tally reached 4,10,461 on Sunday with 1,69,451 active cases and 2,27,755 recovered cases according to data released by ministry of health. The death toll due to the virus has reached 13,254.

India reported 15,416 coronavirus cases and 375 deaths in the last 24 hours.

On Saturday, after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal opposed five-day compulsory institutional quarantine decision for COVID-19 patients, LG Anil Baijal Saturday clarified that only patients who don’t require hospitalisation will undergo institutional isolation, including those who don’t have adequate facilities for home isolation. Earlier Kejriwal said that the decision will make people evade testing which will further increase the spread of infection.

Globally, 8,770,629 people have been infected with the virus while 4,64,039 people have died due to it till Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University tracker.