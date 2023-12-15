Winter Session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid ruckus on security breach

Both Houses of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, were adjourned for the day on Friday due to continued ruckus by the opposition benches on the issue of security breach.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman announced adjournment of the House within minutes it assembled at 2 pm as both the Opposition and the treasury benches started ruckus.

The Chairman said that he wanted to make an important announcement but the verbal spat continued among legislators of both sides.

Advertisement

Amid the din, the Chairman adjourned the House for the day to meet at 11 am on December 18 (Monday).

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was also adjourned for the day amid pandemonium as the Opposition created a massive ruckus.

Earlier in the morning Hours, both the Houses were adjourned till 2 pm within minutes of convening the session due to similar ruckus created by the Opposition leaders.

Soon after the Upper House assembled at 11 am, it faced commotion and later adjourned soon after the papers were laid on the table, three Union Ministers made separate statements regarding government business for the remaining part of the 262nd Session among others, and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowed as many as 23 notices served by opposition MPs under Rule 267 seeking suspension of business for the day to discuss the December 13 security breach.

Chairman then said that he had received 23 notices on the issue under Rule 267 and that he had apprised the House of the facts (of the incident in Lok Sabha), investigation into the matter is underway and shall be taken to its logical conclusion.

Following the announcement, the Opposition members started creating a ruckus and urged the Chair to allow a statement to be made by the Leader of the Opposition in the House. The Rajya Sabha Chairman then adjourned the House till 2 pm.

“I am constrained to adjourn the House to meet at 2 pm today and request the Leader of Opposition, Leader of the House and opposition members to meet me in my chamber immediately,” the Rajya Sabha Chairman had said.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha was also adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by opposition MPs over the security breach incident.

Several opposition parliamentarians staged a protest in front of the Gandhi Statue on Parliament premises on Friday, demanding action against BJP MP Pratap Simha in connection with the security breach incident.

Opposition members were holding placards with “Nation wants to know why no action against BJP MP Simha” written on them. “Why PM and HM are silent” and “Democracy under siege” read other placards.

Earlier on Thursday, the opposition pressed for a discussion and moved into the Well of the House. They shouted slogans and demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s reply.