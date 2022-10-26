Winds of change Punjab: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the winds of change are blowing across the country and the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana will set a benchmark for others by becoming partners of this change.

Chief Minister Mann, who was campaigning in favour of AAP candidate Satinder Singh in Adampur assembly constituency in Haryana, said the people of Punjab are trusting the AAP and the party will never let this trust be broken at any cost.

“It is now Haryana’s turn. The beginning of this change in Haryana will begin from Adampur constituency. If the people of Haryana want good health, education facilities and good administration, then they will have to trust the AAP, which will usher in a new era by bringing development and new infrastructure in the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the revolutionary initiative of ‘Mohalla Clinics’ started in Delhi is now creating new horizons of success in the form of ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ in Punjab and every day hundreds of people are availing the facility of free medical and medical tests through these clinics.

Mann said that Delhi’s education model has gained popularity all over the world and now significant changes are being made in the education sector in Punjab as well to give top-class education to every sector of the society.

The CM said that at present the country is on the cusp of political change and people are looking beyond traditional parties – Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party.

Mann said that this political change will start from Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. After the victory in the elections, people will be given relief by the AAP by implementing revolutionary changes in the education and health sector in these states.

Talking about the policies initiated by Punjab government, Mann said that the state government has restored the old pension scheme for its employees, which was discontinued in 2004.

Apart from this, six per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) has been given to the employees so that they can be protected from the incessantly rising inflation, he said.

He said that 600 units have been waived on each electricity bill across Punjab. With this, the electricity bill of about 50 lakh consumers is zero, added Chief Minister Mann.