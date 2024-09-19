“Win the booth, win the election”: CM Yogi’s mantra to party workers on Mission Milkipur in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a strategic meeting with public representatives and party officials on Thursday, with the focus on ‘Mission Milkipur’.

Stressing the mantra “win the booth, win the election,” CM Adityanath urged party workers to ramp up their efforts at the grassroots level for maximum impact.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of targeting every booth, reflecting PM Narendra Modi’s victory strategy. He directed officials to categorise booths into A, B, and C, with a clear goal to secure a decisive victory in A category booths, elevate B category booths to A status, and improve C category booths to B.

The CM encouraged officials and public representatives to visit booths on September 25, the birthday of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, as well as to engage with local residents and highlight the development schemes launched by both central and state governments in Ayodhya and Milkipur.

Further, he outlined a comprehensive strategy for the party’s organizational activities, including holding conferences for various groups including farmers, advocates, intellectuals and traders. The CM directed party officials and representatives to hold all relevant meetings and conferences by September 30 so that responsibilities for the Milkipur by-election could be assigned.

Milkipur has 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, which remained in the shadows of the temple city Ayodhya, barely 40 km away. In 2022, this constituency was won by the Samajwadi Party.

Milkipur comes under Faizabad district of Uttar Pradesh.