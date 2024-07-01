Will work towards increasing contribution of tourism to GDP: Union Minister

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday said that the government will work towards increasing the contribution of tourism to GDP to 10 per cent from the current 6.2 per cent.

Speaking to the media here, he said: “Tourism contributes 6.2 per cent to the country’s GDP, how can we increase it to 10 per cent? We will work in this direction.

“Tourism is a state subject and the Rajasthan government has been asked to make its own plan for tourism. When the government submits its plan, the Central government will work on the basis of the priority of that plan. We will soon hold a meeting with other states as well and get information about their preparation and proposal and will work on that basis.”

Advertisement

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was talking to the media after arriving at his home constituency on Sunday for the first time after assuming the charge of Union Cabinet minister.

He thanked the workers and the public for his hat-trick of victory in the Lok Sabha.

Talking to the media at the Circuit House on Sunday evening, the Union Minister said that India is a huge centre of tourism and there are many verticals of tourism here, which mainly include culture, nature, wildlife, activity, adventure, among others.

“We will work under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how these verticals of tourism can be further developed, so that, along with increasing the contribution of tourism to the country’s GDP, employment opportunities can also increase,” he said.

Shekhawat said that the world of tourism has changed and India is one such country where tourism can get wings.

He said that domestic tourism is also a great strength of India.