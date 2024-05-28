Will thank you with development: Yogi tells Mirzapur voters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday commended the unwavering support of the public of Mirzapur towards NDA candidates despite scorching temperatures reaching a staggering 48 degrees Celsius.

He assured the public that the BJP and the NDA government will return the gratitude for their efforts by carrying out development works.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting in Bihasra in front of Mahashakti Inter College in Mirzapur.

He said, “In 2014, you elected a good representative, and now Mirzapur is progressing at the speed of a bullet train. This area, once struggling for every drop of water in the intense heat, now has the Har Ghar Nal (tap water in every home) Yojana being implemented. Very soon, there will be a permanent solution to the water problem. “

He further mentioned that before 2014, having a medical college in Mirzapur was a dream, but today it has turned inti a reality. Next year, a university will also be inaugurated in Mirzapur, he added.

CM Yogi was seeking votes in favor of Union Minister and NDA (Apna Dal S) candidate from Mirzapur, Anupriya Patel. He said that all people of the Kol community in Chhanbe have been provided with houses. “We have moved forward with the target of 100 percent saturation”, he remarked.

Reflecting on the challenges faced by the youth in pursuing education outside Mirzapur during previous governments, the Chief Minister said that whether it was Defence Minister Rajnath Singh or BJP’s National General Secretary Arun Singh, they had to migrate from Mirzapur to pursue higher studies for lack of facilities in the district.

“But now, people from Mirzapur can proudly say there is a university here. Relatives can come here for a quality education. Whether it’s the ropeway project in Maa Vindhyavasini’s triangle or improving connectivity to Haldia via Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Ballia to link Kolkata and Haldia through waterways, Mirzapur is no longer lagging behind. Choosing a good representative brings positive results,” Yogi added.

CM Yogi further mentioned that when Mirzapur elects Anupriya Patel, PM Modi gets strengthened. “As PM Modi leads the nation, India’s global respect grows, while the terrorist-supporting Pakistan gets cornered. Pakistan understands that the new India, through the Air Force and surgical strikes, can effectively target enemies both underground and on the ground”, he stated.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s population of 23 crore is starving, while under PM Modi’s leadership, 25 crore people in India have risen above the poverty line in the last 10 years. “So those who sing paeans to Pakistan should no longer burden India, and rather go to Pakistan to settle down there”, he remarked.

Addressing the public, the CM said: “When you and your ancestors chanted slogans like ‘Ramlala hum aayenge, mandir wahin banayenge,’ you faced harassment and false charges. But now, Lord Ram is seated in Ayodhya, and the international airport there has been named after Maharishi Valmiki.”

“The government rest house built for 5000 pilgrims is named after Nishadraj. Free food shelters in Ayodhya are running in the name of Mata Shabari. You should stand with the devotees of Lord Rama, not with those whose sypmathies lie with the mafia,” Yogi added.

CM Yogi highlighted that a grand corridor of Maa Vindhyavasini is being built. He said that this time 35 lakh devotees came to visit Maa Vindhyavasini during Navratri. “After the corridor is built, this number will reach one crore. As a result, taxi drivers, hotels, flower shops, stores, and boat operators will also earn while the district will become famous globally”, he added.

The CM also praised Anupriya Patel for nationwide branding of Mirzapur’s ODOP of brass products. CM Yogi accused the Indi alliance of propagating falsehoods and advocating divisive policies. He said that the INDIA bloc wants to give reservation meant for the OBCs, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes to Muslims, but the BJP will never allow this.

“They want to bring Taliban rule by implementing personal law, but the BJP will not allow this. India will be governed by the Constitution, not by Sharia”, he asserted.

“The SP-Congress insulted Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, but PM Modi respected him. In West Bengal, Trinamool Congress, an ally of INDIA bloc, gave the OBC reservation to 118 Muslim castes, which was rejected by the High Court. Congress has also done the same in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. SP had also mentioned it in its manifesto in 2012-2014,” Yogi added.

The CM said that the SP had disbanded 54 companies of the PAC, which tackled the menace of rioters in the state. “We reinstated all these companies. Whenever there is a riot in the country, UP-PAC is called to deal with the rioters. Just hearing their name makes rioters retreat into their homes. And when riot stops, they ask me to send bulldozers too,” he said.

Highlighting the developmental works, the Chief Minister stated that in 2014 and 2019, Mirzapur witnessed implementation of various projects such as Har Ghar Nal Yojana, the Bansagar Project, the Maa Vindhyavasini Corridor, the establishment of a University and Medical College, construction of a bridge over Maa Ganga, and enhancements in railway and highway connectivity, along with village-to-village connectivity improvements.

Mirzapur and Sonbhadra are poised to fulfill additional developmental aspirations and are on track to modernize akin to Lucknow and Varanasi, radiating a new vitality across the country, he stated further.