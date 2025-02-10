Will support policy against misleading YouTubers, but ban not practical: CPI MP

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar on Monday stated that they would support the government in formulating a comprehensive policy to address YouTubers who mislead society but emphasized that an outright ban would not be practical.

Reacting to controversial remarks made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Kumar said that while such content creators engage in what he described as “dirty business,” it is society that ultimately bears the consequences.

“There are a number of YouTubers trying to mislead society. For them, it’s a dirty business, but society has to pay the price,” he remarked.

Amid growing calls for a ban on such content, the CPI MP reiterated that while his party supports the development of a robust regulatory framework, a ban would impact freedom of expression.

“There are limits to imposing bans on such elements, and in many ways, it affects freedom of expression. We will support the government in formulating a thorough, comprehensive policy, but a ban should not be considered practical, given other aspects,” he added.

Meanwhile, Allahbadia has been booked under BNS 296 for his controversial remarks during a comedy show. The case was filed following a complaint by social activist Rahul Easwar, who took to social media to announce the development.

Following the backlash, Allahbadia issued an apology, acknowledging his mistake.

“I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry,” he stated in a video message on X.