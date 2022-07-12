‘Will stop misuse of Central agencies like CBI, ED, IT, if voted to President post: Yashwant Sinha

Opposition Presidential Candidate Yashwant Sinha on Monday assured that if he voted for the post, from the next day after becoming the President, the misuse of investigating agencies like CBI, ED, and Income Tax as being done by the Central government would totally be stopped,

“I make two main promises to the nation that I will become the President in the election, One: I would ensure that the misuse of investigating agencies like CBI, ED and IT would be stopped from the next day of taking the oath. And how I would do it under the constitution and what would I practice, I will not divulge now to you”, during his election campaign and meeting the Opposition Congress MLAs and leaders, Sinha told a press conference in presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at a five-star hotel here.

“Secondly, I will call the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) to Rashtrapati Bhawan and ask him to break his silence and express his views on rising communal hatred and violence in the country as asked several times by Rajasthan CM Gehlot. I would ask him to continue ‘khamoshi’ on his face”, Sinha said.

This I would do without any confrontation with the Prime Minister and purely based on the President’s Glory, Prestige, and Ethics (morality), he clarified.

“India would not be like Sri Lanka as India’s economic condition is not like that of the neighbouring country where finance and reserves were finished, and Tourism ended. Bharat is not Sri Lanka like. in any way. India’s present crisis of hate, communal tension, and communal division on religion, and they (BJP) trying on vote bank politics on only and only on ‘Dharam” (Religion).

Even he felt insecure saying, “I do not know, after the presidential election, what would be my fate. This time the President’s election is being held in extraordinary situation when Indian currency is falling sharply against the US dollar, and an atmosphere of hate-violence-fear prevails in the society besides many burning issues”.

When asked to comment on the role of the existing President, Sinha said it was full of ‘khamoshi ke paach saal the (It was a five year tenure of silent presidency)”.