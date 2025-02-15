Will reply if ECI sends notice on my comment of poll body is dead:Yadav

Reiterating his charges on Election Commission of India ( ECI) over irregularities in Milkipur assembly bypolls, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that the act of the poll body is similar, that they have died.” If the Election Commission sends us the notice, then we will approach the court and will get a chance to keep our point even more strongly there,” he said.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the BJP government has spread a 144 -year confusion over Mahakumbh and there was total mismanagement, never seen before. He said that the kind of language that the troller team of BJP was using will be answered in the same language. The scared BJP is attacking the SP’s media cell.

” The government is not telling the correct number of people coming to Kumbh, so that its mismanagement doesnt come to the fore in the coming time. The elderly could not go to bath and they are hiding the number of dead in the stampede.The Kumbh was organized efficiently in the SP government in 2013. He said that the Central Government should give the fort of Akbar to the state government in Prayagraj, so that arrangements can be made properly. He said that Muslims also helped the devotees troubled by mismanagement and helped them.

He taunted and said that one thing in Kumbh this time we also learnt was that we should wear clothes and bath.On the arrest of Manish Jagan Aggarwal, president of Samajwadi Trade Assembly, the SP president said that Manish is no longer a part of Samajwadi Media Cell.

” If the BJP uses the wrong language, the SP will also give a befitting reply. We did not use the wrong language first. The BJP is constantly breaking the dignity of the language. Who is breaking it when the agreement was reached. Hundreds of our complaints have been made, but no action is being taken on the BJP,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav said that the last time Jagan was arrested, we went to the police headquarters. At that time there was an agreement that BJP people or their troll team would not use the wrong language. However, the BJP did not follow that agreement. He said that the government website giving information about investment is false as there is no investment in the state.

On this occasion, the trailer of a documentary film on the life of former SP MP Uday Pratap Singh was released. He was also honoured with the “Charagair Dair” honour on the death anniversary of Mirza Ghalib.