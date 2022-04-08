Will Rahul become the Congress President again?

“We will see” was Rahul Gandhi’s answer to Sharad Yadav when he proposed that he should become the Congress president again. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had resigned from his post of president of the party in 2019.

The statement gains significance as the Congress is in the process of electing a new president since the resignation . He wrote a letter and insisted that the Congress should elect a new president but the Congress Working Committee chose to appoint his mother Sonia Gandhi as interim President. On the proposal of Sharad Yadav, Rahul Gandhi did not say no and insiders believe that Rahul may be thinking of again getting elected as president of the party.

The congress did try to project Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the recent elections in Uttar Pradesh. Her campaign “Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun ” did try to corner Yogi Adityanath on the issue of safety of women and minorities. Though she was seen to be a crowd puller at many places but she could not turn the fortunes of the party in terms of the number of seats. The party won only two seats.

The dissident group G-23 had raised a banner against the leadership and several rounds of meetings had took place since then. The group has said that they are not raising questions on leadership but wanted reforms.

So will the party get Rahul Gandhi back as the president? or will there be a new face for the job this time?

