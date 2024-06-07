Will play role of Opposition in Parliament: Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad

Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who has been elected MP from the Nagina reserved seat in Uttar Pradesh, announced his decision to play the role of Opposition in Parliament to fight for the people.

He said whatever he would do, would be required to stop the BJP.

Chandrashekhar, who visited his home in Chhutmalpur for the first time after winning the elections, told the media on Friday that when society wanted to see Behenji (BSP chief Mayawati) as chief minister in 2022, he stood with them (the BSP) and stopped the BJP in the Khatauli and Ghosi by-elections. Now, the BJP should learn a lesson and ensure that the era of dictatorship does not come again.

Advertisement

“Whatever could be done to stop the BJP has been done with full force,” Chandrashekhar said, adding that the public helped him in stopping the victory of the saffron party on around 20 seats in the state.

“The trust that Dalits, Muslims, backward classes and farmers have placed on me will not be broken. Wherever there is oppression of the weaker section, Chandrashekhar will be found standing there,” he declared.

On being asked about BSP’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections, he said the party was not fighting to win any election this time. “We had formed an alliance in Nagina. If such an alliance is formed in UP, no one would be able to stop the state from getting rid of the BJP in 2027.”

Even if the Opposition can’t form a government in the 2027 elections, they will be able to provide a viable Opposition to the state.

Chandrashekhar, an upcoming Dalit leader who is challenging the BSP’s monopoly on Delit politics, said, “While I will fight inside Parliament for the oppressed anywhere in the country, my workers will do so outside. Now, there will neither be mob lynching nor will any poor person be beaten. The goons who do so should beware.”

Asked about the remarks made by Mayawati’s nephew Akash during the elections, Chandrashekhar evaded an answer calling him his younger brother. He said now the era of politics of money power, muscle power, and inheritance is coming to an end.