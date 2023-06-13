Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » India » Will move HC to seek justice for victim of Punjab minister’s sexual misconduct: Sirsa

Will move HC to seek justice for victim of Punjab minister’s sexual misconduct: Sirsa

Pointing out that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) failed to register a case against Kataruchak, the BJP leader asked how then can it claim that the victim has retracted his statement.

Statesman News Service | Chandigarh | June 13, 2023 8:01 pm

Bharatiya Janata Party, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Punjab

Manjinder Singh Sirsa (File Photo: IANS)

Advertisement

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday announced to move the Punjab and Haryana High Court to seek justice for Dalit victim who was allegedly sexually abused by Punjab Cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak.

Pointing out that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) failed to register a case against Kataruchak, Sirsa asked how then can it claim that the victim has retracted his statement.

The BJP leader said for the last one-and-a-half month, the Punjab Police failed to take action against the Cabinet minister even after direction from National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC).

He alleged nothing was done since the victim filed a case with NCSC even as he kept hiding in amid death threats from the minister.

Sirsa said Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had categorically stated before the media that Kataruchak had committed a heinous crime, hence Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should remove him.  He said that despite this public utterance from the Constitutional head of the state, CM refused to act against the minister.

“If Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann thinks that he can hoodwink the law of the land and save his minister by threatening the victim and his family and forcibly securing retracting statements, he is mistaken,” Sirsa said.

“We will approach the high court to ensure that not only the victim gets justice but the main culprit Kataruchak and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also gets punishment for saving the skin of a person who has sexually abused a minor on pretext of giving him a government job,’ he added.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Industrialists get all clearances within 17 days in Punjab
Governor draws Punjab CM’s attention to ‘dereliction of Constitutional duty’
Uttar Pradesh has become a standard of development, security and good governance: CM Yogi Adityanath

Advertisement