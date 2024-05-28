Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim acquitted in Ranjit Singh murder case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday overturned a CBI court’s verdict and acquitted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others in the murder case of Dera manager Ranjit Singh.

In 2021, Ram Rahim was sentenced to life imprisonment in the case after a special CBI court pronounced him guilty in Rajnit Singh’s murder.

Ranjit Singh was brutally shot dead on July 10 2002. According to the CBI, Ram Rahim suspected that Singh was behind the circulation of a letter that accused him of sexually exploiting his female followers.

Advertisement

In 2021, the CBI court found Ram Rahim guilty of the murder. The court held that the Dera chief was aggrieved by the letter and conspired with other accused to murder Ranjit Singh.

Ram Rahim is currently serving a 20-year jail term for the rape of his two disciples. The Dera chief has also been convicted in the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

He was awarded life sentence for the journalist’s murder and the sentence will run after the end of 20 years term in the rape case.

Earlier this year, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the Haryana government not to consider Ram Rahim’s request for further parole without the permission of the high court.