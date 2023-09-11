Will make Punjab a global tourism destination: CM

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday said that his government will make Punjab a global tourism destination, while addressing a gathering during the inaugural function of first Tourism Summit and Travel Mart at a private university.

The CM said that geographically Punjab is blessed land and the state government intends to take the tourism sector to a new zenith.

He said Amritsar has a footfall of one lakh devotees daily and now the focus of the state government is to highlight the salient features of tourism in other parts of Punjab too.

Advertisement

Mann said every village has an imprint of the martyrs who had laid down their life for the sake of the country both in pre and post-independence times, which needs to be showcased.

Mann said he wants to hand over tiffin in the hands of youth by giving them employment so that they shun the syringes and menace of other drugs.

He envisioned that promotion of tourism can act as a catalyst in this sacred work as it will open new vistas of employment for the youth of the state.

The CM said due to concerted efforts of the state government investment worth Rs 50840 Crore has been roped in for the state.

He said that Tata Steels has made the biggest investment in the state after Jamshedpur adding that other companies like Jindal Steel, Virbio, Class, Tafe, Hindustan Liver and others are making investments in the state.

Mann said that with this initiative more than 2.25 lakh youth will get employment in the state.

Mann announced to set up a celebration point at Amritsar over an area of 50-100 acre. He said banquet halls for celebrating various events of happiness will be constructed at this celebration point.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this first of its kind celebration point will be instrumental in boosting tourism in the state.

The CM said eco-tourism is being promoted in the state as the state is blessed with a bounty of natural resources adding that sites like Chamrod Pattan and others will be promoted.

He said that Filmcity will be established in Punjab for shooting, post-production and release of movies.