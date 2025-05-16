‘Will make every effort to save coming generations from drugs’: Kejriwal in Punjab

Former Delhi chief minister and National Convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will make every effort to save our coming generations from falling prey to the menace of drugs.

Kejriwal said he was elated to learn that the backbone of the drug has been broken for which the Punjab Police need a pat. The manner in which this anti-drug campaign has been carried oout finds no parallel in contemporary Indian history.

He said the properties constructed from the drug money have been razed to dust by the bulldozers.

The national convener of the AAP said that previous regimes not only patronized the drug dealers but also carried out the business in their government vehicles. However, he said that the Mann-led state government is acting strictly against drug menace and it will not allow its youth to fall prey to this menace.

Arvind Kejriwal said now Nasha Mukti Yatra has covered every village of the state under the ambitious program.

Soliciting fulsome support of Punjabis for the war against drugs, the former chief minister said if three crore Punjabis rise in unison against the menace, the problem of drugs will be wiped out in 24 hours. A handful of drug smugglers cannot stand before the might of the Punjabis and they will be buried beneath the ground.

The AAP convener said the state government would follow a twin policy of checking the drug smuggling on one hand and channelizing the positive energy of youth on the other to tackle this menace. Punjab will soon be out of the clutches of the drug menace and will emerge as the frontrunner state in the country.

He congratulated Bhagwant Singh Mann-led state government for the resounding success of Yudh Nasheyan Virudh. He said it is heartening to see that the villages that were hotspots of drugs are now turning drug free due to concerted efforts of the state government. contrary to earlier times when drug lords were shielded by the state, now 10,000 drug smugglers have been arrested out of which 8500 are big fishes.

He said the war on drugs will be taken to the ground level and interactions will be held in all the around 13000 villages of the state. To channelize the unbounded energy of the youth in a positive manner, the state government will construct stadiums in every village of the state adding that 3000 gyms will be constructed in 3000 big villages of the state to promote sports in the state in a big way.