Will ISRO collaborate with international space agencies in the future?

India’s recent successful moon mission has illuminated numerous possibilities for future collaborations with international space agencies.

One notable partnership in the pipeline is between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Japan’s space agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

This cooperative venture, known as the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (LUPEX), was initiated after ISRO and JAXA inked an Implementation Arrangement (IA) in December 2017.

Advertisement

By March 2018, they had completed a feasibility report, marking the initial steps towards their shared goal of lunar exploration through the LUPEX mission, scheduled for launch no earlier than 2025.

India’s enthusiasm for international cooperation in space extends beyond Japan. The Department of Space Annual Report for 2021-22 unveiled that India has signed space cooperation agreements with international space agencies from 60 countries and five multinational bodies.

Notably, in collaboration with Russia, four Indian astronaut candidates, part of India’s Human Spaceflight Programme, completed their general astronaut training at Russia’s Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre. Additionally, ISRO and the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) have begun discussions regarding cooperation in space research.

Australia is another key partner, with ongoing discussions regarding the establishment of ISRO’s transportable ground station on Australia’s Cocos-Keeling island (CKI) to support the Gaganyaan mission. ISRO is also engaging with the Israel Space Agency (ISA) to explore cooperation in deploying ISA’s Electric Propulsion System (EPS) in ISRO’s small satellites.

Meanwhile, the French Space Agency, CNES, and ISRO have expanded their collaboration beyond Earth observation, venturing into the realms of Human Spaceflight and Space Situational Awareness (SSA), which involves tracking space debris and orbital objects. They are also discussing the establishment of an ISRO ground station in French Guiana.

In light of these significant international partnerships, India’s space endeavors are taking on a truly global dimension, promising a future rich with cooperative exploration and scientific achievements.