Will go to Moon and beyond: On India-US relations, Jaishankar’s Chandrayaan 3 reference

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Sunday said that it was hard to put a limit and define the bilateral ties between India and America and that the relationship between them has exceeded expectations. Addressing the ‘Celebrating Colours of Friendship’ event organized by Indian Embassy in the US, Jaishankar praised the US contribution and support to make the New Delhi G20 summit a huge success.

“I am often asked, where do you think this relationship (India-US) is going…now it’s hard for me today, really, to put a limit on it, to define it, to even voice expectations, because in every way this relationship has exceeded expectations, which is why today we don’t even try to define it. We actually keep raising the bar.”

Jaishankar asserted that the success of the G20 India Summit was also a success of the India-US relationship and asked people of the Indian-American community to keep supporting their partnership.

Advertisement

“So, it may have been our success in a literal way, but I think it was the G20 (nations) success. To me, it was also a success of the India-US partnership… pleases keep giving this partnership the support it needs, the support it deserves and the support it expects,” he stated.

The foreign minister even drew a Chandrayaan 3 parallel to define the future of the India-US relationship and said that it will go beyond the Moon.

“…and I can promise you that this relationship, like the Chandrayaan, will go to the moon, maybe even beyond,” he added.

The remarks from the foreign minister have come in the backdrop of a massive diplomatic row between India and Canada following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations against New Delhi of involvement in the extra-judicial killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

During his US visit, Jaishankar met with the US Secretary of States Antony Blinken early this week and the two leaders reportedly discussed the issue of Nijjar killing. In an earlier statement, Blinken has expressed concerns about Trudeau’s allegations and asked New Delhi to cooperate with Ottawa in the investigation.