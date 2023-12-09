‘Will fulfil Ashok Gehlot’s wish on Monday’: Anurag Thakur’s big hint amid CM suspense

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday hinted that a decision on the appointment of Chief Minister in Rajasthan will be taken on Monday. Speaking to news agency ANI in Hamirpur, Thakur said that Ashok Gehlot’s wish will be fulfilled on Monday.

“We will fulfil Ashok Gehlot’s wish on Monday. For 5 years, only corruption, nepotism and mutual differences were seen in his government…There are no orders from above in our party, internal democracy is very strong in the BJP. After discussing with everyone a leader is chosen,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot had flayed the BJP over delay in the appointment of chief minister in Rajasthan. Gehlot said that if the Congress party had taken this long in announcement of CM, the BJP would have shouted a lot.

Advertisement

The outgoing CM also raised the chilling murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and said said that had there been a CM, he would have okayed the NIA investigation into the case.

“If the Congress had not selected a chief minister for this long, they (BJP) would have shouted a lot. In the Gogamedi case, I had to sign a document stating no objection to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the matter . The new chief minister should have done this. For seven days now, they (BJP) have not been able to select a CM, I want them to make a decision quickly,” Gehlot told reporters.

The BJP ousted the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan by winning 115 seats in the recently concluded state legislative assembly elections. However, even after six days of the announcement of the results, the saffron party is struggling to build consensus on the chief minister.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Tijara MLA Mahant Balaknath are said to be in the race to become the chief minister.