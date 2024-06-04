Will examine factors for defeat in LS polls: CPM Kerala secretary

The CPI-M, which faced severe drubbings in the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala, on said Tuesday that the party and the Left Front would examine all the factors that led to their defeat.

Speaking to media persons here, CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan said the party and the LDF would examine the reasons and the factors that led to defeat.

“We will examine all the factors, including the selection of candidates, government-related matters, and other things that led to the defeat. If there is anything to be corrected, we will surely correct it. It is the People, who are the final judges in a democracy,” Govindan said.

He expressed confidence that the party would recover from the defeat. The LDF had suffered a similar drubbing in the 2019 LS polls, but it later won the local self-government polls and the assembly election, he added.

As in the last Lok Sabha polls in 2019, the LDF won just one seat in Kerala, but never before has its tally looked worse. There could be no greater political disgrace for the CPI-M than to share the same tally as the BJP in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan said the victory of Congress-led UDF in the Lok Sabha elections in the state is commendable.

Speaking to the media in Thiruvananthapuram, Satheesan said the Congress is not demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of the defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

He said Congress candidate K Muralidharan’s defeat in Thrissur was unexpected. He alleged that the CP-M created a favourable situation for the BJP’s win in Thrissur by sabotaging the Thrissur Pooram.