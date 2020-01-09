With the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for the next month, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh said that his party will apply 3Cs yardstick of (no) corruption, (no) criminal record and (good) character while choosing the candidates.

Singh also said that a political affairs committee of AAP will meet soon to take the decision on seat allocation.

Sanjay Singh had earlier also launched an attack on BJP in Delhi of accusing them of making false promises of providing free electricity up to 1000 units to the people of Delhi.

He asked the BJP to make it free for those states in which it is ruling and then talk about Delhi.

The 70-member Assembly will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes and the declaration of results will be done on February 11.