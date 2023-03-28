Will abide by LS Secretariat order, vacate bungalow: Rahul

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday wrote to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, saying he would abide by its order and vacate his Parliament allotted 12, Tughlak Lane bungalow by 22 April.

”Thank you for your letter of March 27, 2023, regarding the cancellation of my accommodation at 12, Tughlak Lane. Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter,” he said in a letter addressed to Mohit Rajan, Deputy Secretary in the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Rahul was yesterday asked to vacate the bungalow since he has been disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a criminal defamation case by a Surat court.

In the letter, Rahul also wrote that as an elected member of the Lower House for the last four terms, it was the mandate of the people to which he owed the happy memories of the time he spent in that bungalow.