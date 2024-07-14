PM Modi, Rahul, and Kharge condemn attack on former US Prez Donald Trump at Pennsylvania rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday strongly condemned the attack on former US President Donald Trump, saying that “violence has no place in politics and democracies”.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him a speedy recovery.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people,” Modi added.

On Saturday, the former US President was shot at an election rally in western Pennsylvania in a possible assassination attempt just a day before the Republican Party is scheduled to begin its convention to formally declare him its nominee for the White House.

The shooting incident, which occurred on Saturday during the rally being held by Donald Trump in Pennsylvania’s Butler, claimed one life and left the former US President injured.

“The Secret Service has implemented protective measures, and the former President is safe,” said Anthony Guglielmi, the Chief of Communications for the Secret Service, in a statement.

The former US President is “fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility,” Trump Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also condemned the attack on the former US President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote: “I am deeply concerned by the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump.”

“Such acts must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. Wishing him a swift and complete recovery,” the Congress leader added.

Condemning the attack on the former US President, Kharge, in a post on X, said, “Deeply appalled by the attack on former US President Donald Trump. I strongly condemn this heinous act.”

The Congress President also offered his condolences to the family of the deceased.

“Such violence has no place in any democracy and civilised society. As India stands with the American people, we offer our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased,” he added.

In a statement, the US Secret Service said a suspected shooter fired multiple shots towards the stage from an elevated position outside the rally venue during Trump’s campaign rally in Butler on July 13 at 6:15 pm (local time).

The US Secret Service personnel neutralised the shooter, who is now dead. According to the statement, one spectator was killed and another critically injured. The incident is being investigated.