Wildlife experts to hold landmark meet on ‘Tigers Baghodaya’ in Jaipur

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the National Tiger Project and the 15th anniversary of tiger relocation in Sariska of Rajasthan, the World Wilderness Congress Trust of India (WWTI) and Sariska Tiger Foundation will host a groundbreaking event, ‘Baghodaya’ (Bagh means tiger, odaya means better future) here on August 4, 2023,.

The program aims to explore innovative strategies for tiger conservation and the augmentation of tiger populations in India. Renowned tiger conservationists and environmental experts from around the globe will convene at Rajasthan International Center (RIC) here on August 4.

The distinguished speakers’ list includes esteemed personalities in the field of wildlife preservation, including Vance G. Martin (Chairman of the IUCN’s Wilderness Specialty Group and Global President of the World Wilderness Congress), Praveen Pardeshi (President of Bombay Natural History Society and renowned for his work in the Tadoba project as well as for establishing Maharashtra as a top tiger state in India), Subbaiah Nalla Muthu (eminent wildlife filmmaker), Ravi Singh (Secretary General and CEO of WWF-India), Dr. Bilal Habib (Head of Ecology and Conservation Biology at Wildlife Institute of India), and many others from corporate sectors.

“Inspired by the resounding success of the National Tiger Project and mindful of the challenges encountered during the tiger displacement in Sariska, it becomes imperative for us to embark on a steadfast path towards tiger conservation,” Sunil Mehta, Chairman of WWTI and Dinesh Verma Durani, Founder and General Secretary of Sariska Tiger Foundation told a press conference on the occasion of World Tiger day here.

The primary focus of this momentous gathering will be to engage in thoughtful deliberations and strategic discussions aimed at accomplishing a paramount goal: augmenting the tiger population from its current count of 3000 to a robust 5000, the duo claimed.

Baghodaya will also see the Rajasthani premiere of a film by the renowned filmmaker, Subbaiah Nalla Muthu. Additionally, the Rajasthani version of the Tiger Anthem, produced by Muthu and Shantanu Moitra, will be launched during the event. This anthem, which was recently launched at the national level by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holds significant importance in advocating tiger conservation, according to them.