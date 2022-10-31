Crocodile enters house in UP; Etawah family runs for safety in panic

Imagine the ordeal of the household which woke up to find a crocodile in their midst. A family in Jatia village of Etawah, Uttar Pradesh was in deep shock after find an eight-foot long crocodile in their house.

According to the owner of the house, Harnam Singh, the crocodile entered the house on Saturday night when they were sleeping.

Recounting the incident, owner of the house Harnam Singh, said in the morning, soon after one of them noticed the presence of the reptile in the house, he woke up the entire family. Though in panic, they informed the police.

The cops contacted a local wildlife expert Dr Ashish Tripathi. On the advice of the expert, the family quietly moved out before locking the house from outside. Once out of the house safe and secure, everyone stayed up all night till a rescue team reached them on Sunday.

The rescue operation under the supervision of Dr Tripathi took the police and the wildlife experts considerable time to trap the crocodile and safely remove it from house. They handed over to the Forest Department.

How the beast entered the house remained a mystery for Harnam Singh and his family. He says when they heard the goats’ bleating at night, they realised something was wrong and eventually found the crocodile. “My mother started shouting and hearing her voice, my daughter opened the door of the room and rushed towards her. That is how the reptile entered the room,” reports quoted him as saying.

According to the Dr. Tripathi, the crocodile was not a fully-grown adult, but as juvenile.

“We checked the crocodile and found that it was eight-foot long. The reptile’s age is between 1.5-2 years. The villagers were very scared but we decided against carrying out the rescue operation at night as this crocodile is very aggressive,” he was quoted as saying.

