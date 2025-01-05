Wild elephant attack claims another life in Kerala

A 35-year-old youth was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the Mancheeri forest area near Nilambur in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Saturday night.

The deceased, identified as Mani, was a resident of Poochappara near Karulai in Nilambur and belonged to the Cholanaikkan tribal community. The wild elephant attacked Mani in the forest area around 7 pm on Saturday when he, along with Karthik and Kuttiveeran, was walking towards Poochappara. While Mani could not escape, the other two managed to flee the scene. Mani sustained serious head injuries in the attack and was initially admitted to Cherupuzha Hospital. He was later shifted to the Malappuram district hospital, but his life could not be saved.

The tribal youth’s death in the wild elephant attack in the Mancheeri forest near Nilambur has intensified protests from local residents who demanded immediate action to address the growing man-wildlife conflict in the area. The repeated intrusion of wild animals into agricultural lands has caused significant crop damage and poses a grave threat to human lives. Mani’s death has sparked widespread anger, with residents demanding immediate government intervention to prevent further loss of life.

Protesters marched to the Nilambur forest office seeking protection from animal attacks and immediate action to prevent further loss of life. The protesters smashed the windows and doors of the Nilambur Forest Office.

In the past few weeks, Kerala has witnessed several deaths from wild elephant attacks. On 29 December, a 22-year-old man named Amar Ilahi was killed in Mullaringadu in the Idukki district while herding his cattle back after grazing at a teak plantation near his house. On 16 December, Eldhose (45) was killed in a wild elephant attack at Kuttampuzha in Kothamangalam on the border of Ernakulam and Idukki districts. On 14 December, 21-year-old C Ann Mary, who was riding a pillion on a two-wheeler, was killed when a palm tree uprooted by an elephant fell on her in Kothamangalam. On 17 December, Chandran (62), a resident of Thrissur, succumbed to his injuries following an elephant attack at an estate near Valparai on the Tamil Nadu border. He had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Coimbatore after being attacked by a wild elephant on 10 November.