Why no discussion on suspension of MPs on media, wonders Rahul

Amid war of words between the ruling BJP and the Opposition over Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rahul Gandhi wondered why the media was not focusing on suspension of the Opposition MPs from the Parliament.

Video of the TMC parliamentarian mimicking the Rajya Sabha chairman had gone viral on social media on Tuesday. Gandhi was seen recording the moment in the video.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters here on Wednesday, the Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanand parliamentary constituency further said, “Our MPs have been thrown out of Parliament, but there is no discussion on that in the media. There is no discussion on Adani, Rafale and unemployment.”

“Who disrespected? How? All the MPs were sitting there. I shot the video. Media is saying what (Narendra) Modi ji is saying, no one said anything.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed the Rajya Sabha Chairman expressing “great pain over the abject theatrics of some MPs and that too in the sacred Parliament complex yesterday”.

The prime minister told Dhankhar that he has been at the receiving end of such insults for twenty years and counting, but the fact that could happen to a Constitutional office like the Vice President of India and that too in the parliament was unfortunate.