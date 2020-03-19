Soon after a Delhi court on Thursday paved the way for the hanging of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, the victim’s mother Asha Devi said that “this is the moment of justice for the whole country”.

Speaking to IANS over the phone, Asha Devi said, “The whole nation has got justice today.”

“It’s not only a joyous moment for us but it is an extremely happy moment for each family who has a daughter.”

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana observed that there is no plausible reason to suspend the execution of death sentence of the Nirbhaya rape case convicts and dismissed their application seeking a stay on the hanging.

The four convicts — Vinay, Mukesh, Akshay, and Pawan — will now be hanged by the noose on Friday, March 20 at 5:30 a.m. for brutally raping and murdering a 23-year-old physiotherapy student, later dubbed as ‘Nirbhaya’, on December 16, 2012.

The death-row convicts, represented by advocate A.P. Singh, had knocked on the doors of the trial court two days before the hanging seeking a stay on their execution on the grounds of pending legal remedies.