Who is Reetha Sahani? Indian Woman who died mysteriously after boarding a cruise

An Indian woman, Reetha Sahani, who was on board the ‘Spectrum of the Seas’ cruise with her husband, Jakesh Sahani, reportedly jumped from the vessel when it was on its way to Singapore.

When the Royal Caribbean cruise was traveling through the Singapore Strait, she reportedly jumped from the ship and drowned.

The son of the 64-year-old woman claimed that the crew informed him that his mother jumped off the ship and that the crew had not shown any surveillance footage. They did not even carry out any rescue operation to locate his mother and even off-boarded his father, he alleged.

He claimed that the cruise line was “washing their hands off”. He turned to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Ministry of External Affairs for assistance in finding his mother.

He informed the Indian high Commission that after relentless efforts, the cruise liner shared the surveillance footage and a search for the body was now underway.

Due to the intervention of foreign minister S Jaishankar, the PMO, and the Indian Embassy in Singapore, the Indian High Commission got in touch with the family and is in close contact with Singaporean authorities.

They have also reached out to the Indian head of the Royal Caribbean Cruise to extend all cooperation.

Speaking to Strait Times earlier, Sahani’s son said, “So far, we’ve not received anything yet for us to confirm that it was her. All we know is that the ship’s crew thinks she jumped,”

He is still hopeful that she may still be on the ship, stuck somewhere,” “My father was told to get down from the ship because there was another cruise that was going to take place,” he told the Strait Times.

Sahani said his mother cannot swim, and his father was questioned by the cops which lasted for hours.