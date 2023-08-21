Who is Chhanni Chandu Sahu? Cong MLA who was attacked with knife by drunken man in chhattisgarh

A man allegedly stabbed a woman Congress MLA with a knife on Sunday in the Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh. The accused, Khileshwar, has been taken into custody.

When MLA Chhanni Chandu Sahu, who represents the Khujji assembly seat in the district, was attending a public event evening in Jodhara village falling in the Dongargaon police station, the incident took place, according to police.

According to the preliminary information, a man who was apparently intoxicated stabbed her with a knife while Sahu was on the stage, a senior police officer said.

“Sahu suffered minor wrist injuries after which she was taken to the community health center Chhuria where she received first aid,” he said.

He stated that the suspect had been arrested and that more investigation was being conducted.

In the meantime, Chhattisgarh’s law-and-order situation has allegedly disintegrated, according to the opposition BJP, which has criticized the occurrence.

“What about the safety of regular people when the legislator from the ruling party is not safe? This represents the Bhupesh Baghel administration’s failure, according to a statement from the BJP.

33-yr-old Chhanni Chandu Sahu was borm at Paritola, Rajnand village, in Chhatisgarh. She is involved in agriculture and is a class XII pass-out.

Meanwhile, another video going viral is of Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Singh Baghel who encountered a snake while addressing mediapersons in Bilaspur after landing at the helipad at Jain International School in Bilaspur, MadhyaPradesh. With fear all around and people trying to hit it to kill the snake, Chhatisgarh CM restrained people from killing it saying this species was not dangerous. “We used to go to schools with snakes in our bag,” he said in a lighter vein.