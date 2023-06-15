Who is Avtar Singh Khanda? Amritpal Singh’s aide & UK-based head of Khalistan Liberation Force dead

Avtar Singh Khanda, the chief of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) who died at the Sandwell Hospital in Birmingham on Thursday had allegedly groomed Amritpal Singh, the radical Khalitstani separatist leader. Khanda was also the perpetrator of the March 19 violence at the High Commission of India in London. Avtar Singh Khanda was arrested in the UK after he had brought down the Indian Tricolour at its embassy in London.

Reports suggest that Khanda had blood cancer and was undergoing treatment at the Sandwell Hospital and West Birmingham Hospital for the last 15 days or so.

Khanda had groomed Amritpal Singh, the man known as the doppelganger of Khalistani ideologue Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Amritpal who was made the head of ‘Warris Punjab De’ after Deep Sidhu’s death is currently languishing in jail.

Who is Avtar Singh Khanda

Born in Moga district of Punjab, Avtar Singh Khanda moved at a very early age to London. He is also considered a close confidante of Khalistani terrorists Paramjit Singh Pamma and Jagtar Singh Tara.

Khanda was also a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative. BKI has been banned across the world by many countries including Canada, the US, and even the UK.

About eight years ago, India gave a list to the UK of those hatching a conspiracy against the Indian state. Khanda’s name also came up on that list. He was also accused of training and radicalising the youngsters.