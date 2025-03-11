Suspending Reason

Superstition has been an intrinsic part of the world’s cultural and religious landscape for centuries. Rooted in tradition, folklore and spiritual beliefs, it continues to influence the lives of millions, sometimes with dangerous and even deadly consequences. While some superstitions are harmless rituals passed down through generations, others lead to deaths, violence, exploitation, and social regression.

The persistence of superstition not only hinders scientific progress and rational thinking but also deepens social inequalities, disproportionately affecting women, children, and marginalised communities. Despite legislative measures and awareness campaigns, superstition-related crimes remain a significant concern in countries like India. The horrors of superstition often manifest in chilling incidents, such as the Burari deaths of 2018 in Delhi, where eleven members of the Chundawat family were found dead in a suspected case of mass ritual suicide, driven by bizarre spiritual practices and a belief in a supernatural presence. In another tragic case last year, a 35-year-old man in Chhattisgarh died after swallowing a live chick as part of a ‘tantric ritual’, with the chick becoming lodged in his throat and blocking his trachea.

A particularly horrifying incident occurred in September 2024 in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, where an 11-year-old boy was brutally murdered in a black magic ritual by the owner and teachers of a local school, who believed his sacrifice would bring prosperity and success to the institution. Even in a progressive state like Kerala, known for its high literacy rates, cases of human sacrifice and ritualistic crimes have emerged, highlighting how deeply entrenched irrational beliefs continue to drive individuals to commit horrifying acts in the name of faith and prosperity.

Similarly, cow vigilantism, fueled by religious superstition, has resulted in several violent crimes. In August 2024, Aryan Mishra, a 19-year-old Hindu teenager, was shot dead by self proclaimed cow protectors in Faridabad. The attackers mistakenly believed he was a Muslim involved in cow slaughter. Such incidents, often motivated by a dangerous blend of superstition and religious extremism, continue to divide communities and promote lawlessness. These cases are not isolated; they are symptomatic of a larger societal problem where blind faith overpowers rationality and human empathy. Superstition has historically led to mass hysteria, fear, and violence. The 2017 hair and braid chopping incidents across India serve as an example of this phenomenon.

Women in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Ha – ryana, and Jammu & Kashmir reported mysterious attacks where their hair was cut off while they were unconscious. As panic spread, several people, including innocent individuals accused of being “witches,” were lynched by mobs. Despite investigations, no scientific explanation was found, further fueling fear and reinforcing the dangerous cycle of superstition-driven violence. Such events showcase the rapid spread of fear due to unfounded beliefs, often leading to devastating consequences for individuals wrongly accused of supernatural involvement. Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) provides a grim picture of superstition-related crimes in India. Over the past decade, more than a hundred reported cases of human sacrifices were linked to superstitious practices.

In 2022 alone, eight deaths were officially attributed to human sacrifices, while 85 were due to witchcraft-related violence. These numbers, however, are likely underreported, as many cases go unnoticed due to fear, societal pressures, or lack of legal awareness. In remote and tribal areas, the problem is even more severe, with accusations of witchcraft leading to brutal punishments, ostracization, and murders of innocent people, mostly women and children. Despite the alarming prevalence of such crimes, India lacks a central law exclusively addre – ssing witchcraft, superstition, or occult-inspired activities. The Prevention of Witch-Hunting Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha in 2016, aimed to criminalize the act of accusing a woman of being a witch, using criminal force against her, or subjecting her to torture or humiliation under the guise of witchcraft; however, it was never passed. Currently, Indian law addresses human sacrifice only after the murder has occurred, rather than proactively preventing such crimes.

Additionally, the Constitution mandates that citizens develop a scientific temper, humanism, and the spirit of inquiry and reform. Other legal provisions, such as the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, seek to curb the harmful impact of superstitious practices, but enforcement remains inadequate in tackling this deep-rooted issue. Recognizing the urgency of tackling superstition-related crimes, several states have implemented laws targeting exploitative practices. Bihar was the first state to enact a law to prevent witchcraft, the identification of a woman as a witch, and the resulting torture, humiliation, and killings. The Prevention of Witch (Daain) Practices Act came into force in October 1999. Maharashtra’s Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act, passed in 2013, was a landmark step in criminalizing human sacrifices, black magic rituals, and other harmful practices.

This legislation was strongly advocated by the late Dr. Narendra Dabholkar, a rationalist and anti-superstition activist who was assassinated in 2013 for his efforts. Following Maharashtra, Karnataka enacted a similar law in 2020 to combat inhuman practices that exploit people’s fears and beliefs. While these laws are crucial, their enforcement remains inconsistent. Lack of awareness, deeply ingrained religious beliefs, and political unwillingness to confront superstitious practices often weaken their implementation. For a meaningful change, legal measures must be complemented by educational and societal initiatives aimed at fostering scientific temper and rational thinking. Allowing the unhindered continuance of such practices violates an individual’s fundamental right to equality and right to life under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, respectively.

Additionally, these acts contravene several international conventions to which India is a signatory, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948), the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (1966), and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (1979). In the digital age, social media platforms have become both a tool for spreading awareness and a catalyst for superstition. Fake news, viral WhatsApp messages, and sensationalist media coverage often amplify irrational fears. A glaring example of this is the 2020 Palghar mob lynching, where three individuals, including two Hindu monks, were killed based on unfounded rumours of child kidnappings. Misinformation spread rapidly through social media, fueled mass hysteria, and led to vigilante violence. This case exemplifies the dangers of unchecked digital misinformation, which reinforces deep seated superstitions and results in real-world tragedies.

Combating superstition in India requires a multi-pronged approach that combines education, legal enforcement, media regulation, and social empowerment. Integrating critical thinking and scientific reasoning into school curricula can foster a questioning mindset, while grassroots campaigns by activists, scholars, and rationalist organizations can help dispel myths. Engaging religious leaders in challenging harmful practices from within faith-based communities can further strengthen awareness efforts.

Strict enforcement of anti superstition laws, the establishment of fast-track courts for cases of human sacrifice, black magic, and witch hunts, and sensitization of police and judicial officers are essential to ensuring justice. By addressing this issue through legal, educational, and social interventions, India can move toward a future driven by rationality, knowledge, and human dignity

