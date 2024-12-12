Rahul Gandhi to meet Hathras rape victim’s family; UP Dy CM says LoP ‘provoking people’

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday headed to Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, to meet the family of the victim in the 2020 rape case.

This visit follows a day after the LoP, along with his sister and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, visited the families of those who lost their lives in the November 24 Sambhal violence.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak reacted sharply to Rahul Gandhi’s visit, accusing him of “inciting riots” and “provoking people,” which he claimed was an attempt to “push Uttar Pradesh into chaos.”

“Rahul Gandhi Ji, you are misguided and filled with despair. The CBI has already completed its investigation in the Hathras case, and the matter is being heard in court as per legal procedures,” Pathak said.

“While you talk about progress, your actions — be it visiting Hathras, Sambhal, or Aligarh — seem directionless and derailed,” he added.

Pathak emphasised the state’s developmental progress, stating, “Uttar Pradesh is advancing rapidly in terms of infrastructure and law and order, which is recognised nationwide. Yet, it seems you want to disrupt this progress by provoking unrest. Please refrain from such actions. The country is tired of these unnecessary provocations.”

Meanwhile, in Hathras’ Boolgarhi village, security measures were tightened ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit.

Congress District President Chandragupta Vikramaditya defended the LoP’s visit, stating, “Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are leaders who stay connected with every citizen. Whenever injustice occurs, Rahul Gandhi stands with the victims. The responsibility the country’s leadership should fulfil is being taken up by him.”

The Hathras case, which drew nationwide attention, involved the gang rape and murder of a Dalit girl on September 14, 2020. She succumbed to her injuries on September 29, 2020.

Following a CBI investigation, four youths from the village were charged, and the case proceeded to trial. On March 2, 2023, the Special Court under the SC/ST Act convicted one accused, Sandeep, sentencing him to life imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 50,000. However, the court acquitted the remaining three accused.

The victim’s family, dissatisfied with the verdict, has appealed the decision in the High Court. They continue to demand government accommodation and jobs outside the village, a request yet to be fulfilled by the state government.