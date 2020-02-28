Amid northeast Delhi violence with the Opposition raising questions on the silence of the Centre, the Shiv Sena today questioned the absence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Delhi when the national capital was engulfed in rage which claimed almost 40 lives and left about 250 people wounded.

Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ in its article said, “When Delhi was burning and when people were showcasing their anger, where was Union Home Minister Amit Shah then? What was he doing? These questions are being raised. 39 people have lost their lives and severe damage to public property has also occurred.”

“Had there been a Congress or any other coalition government in the Centre then the resignation of the Home Minister would have been demanded,” it said.

Sena said that Opposition is not taking out marches demanding the resignation of the Home Minister today as “Opposition in the Centre is weak.”

“Still, Sonia Gandhi has demanded the resignation of the Home Minister. 39 people killed in the national capital, including a policeman, and half of the Centre’s Cabinet ministers were in Ahmedabad at that time to welcome Trump,” the party added.

“Why was the Home Minister not visible (during the violence)? The country got a strong Home Minister but he was not visible and this is shocking. During the Assembly elections in Delhi, Amit Shah, despite being the Home Minister took out ample time for his campaigning. But he was not visible when the whole of Delhi was burning. The Opposition can create a stir during the Parliament session on this issue,” the Sena further said.

The Sena also hit out at the Centre’s move to transfer the Delhi High Court judge, Justice S Muralidhar.

“Justice Muralidhar gave a voice to the anger seated in the hearts of the common people. The time has come to provide Z plus category security to all citizens. This is what the judge said and within 24 hours, his transfer orders came from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

At least 42 people have lost their lives and more than 250 injured as armed mobs rampaged through parts of northeast Delhi since Sunday and continued till Tuesday, looting and burning buildings and attacking the residents.

The national capital witnessed unprecedented violence as two groups — supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) — clashed in the Northeast district. As the riots went out of control, the police had also issued shoot at sight orders in parts of the northeast district on Tuesday evening.

The violence started on Saturday last week after BJP leader Kapil Mishra carried out a rally in Jaffrabad area and gave a three-day ultimatum to the anti-CAA protesters in the area to clear. “Three days’ ultimatum for Delhi Police – clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. After this, we won’t listen to you,” he declared. In a video of the speech, he can be seen making these incendiary comments even as a Delhi Police officer stands next to him.

Delhi High Court reprimanded the state police for its inaction against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma who have given hate speeches against anti-CAA protesters and targeted Muslims.

However, Justice Muralidhar, who grilled the city police for its inability to handle the riot situation, was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a late-night order on Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs)