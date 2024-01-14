Believe in politics of ‘GAIN’: Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena

Hours after quitting the Congress party, former Union minister Milind Deora on Sunday joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena in Mumbai. Deora said that he believed in the politics of GAIN and not that of PAIN.

“I believe in the politics of GAIN – Growth, Aspiration, Inclusivity and Nationalism. I don’t believe in the politics of PAIN – Personal Attacks, Injustice and Negativity,” he said.

Soon after joining Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), Deora launched a scathing attack on Congress, accusing the party of having the only goal of attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The same party that used to offer constructive suggestions to this country, on how to take the country forward, has now just one goal – speak against whatever PM Modi says and does. Tomorrow, if he says that Congress is a very good party, they will oppose it,” he said.

The Congress turncoat also praised the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and asserted that India has become stronger in the last 10 years.

“A strong government is needed at the Centre and States in India. It is a matter of pride for all of us that under the leadership of PM Modi, India is stronger today…I would like to add that in the last 10 years not one terror attack has happened in Mumbai. This is a major achievement for Mumbaikars,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Shinde said that he understands Deora’s feelings as he himself went through the same 1.5 years ago. The Maharashtra CM was apparently refering to his rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray.

“The feelings that you (Milind Deora) have in your mind today are the same that I had 1.5 years back. Such situations arise when a decision has to be made,” the Shiv Sena chief said.