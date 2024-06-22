Police Commissioners of Lucknow, Prayagraj transferred post LS polls

After Lok Sabha polls , Uttar Pradesh government has gone on a transfer spree with shifting several senior IPS officers on Saturday.

According to official sources here, Police commissioners of Lucknow and Prayagraj have been changed. IPS Amarendra Kumar Sengar will be the new Police Commissioner of Lucknow and Tarun Gaba has been appointed Police Commissioner Prayagraj.

Rajesh Dwivedi has been appointed to the post of SP Kumbh Prayagraj.

Outgoing Police Commissioner of Lucknow S B Shiradkar has been appointed ADG, Lucknow. Similarly , out going police commissioner of Prayagraj Ramit Sharma has been made ADG , Bareilly Zone.

Premchand Meena has been appointed ADG Police Housing Corporation Lucknow. Prashant Kumar II has been appointed IG Range Lucknow. Vinod Kumar Singh has been appointed ADG Cyber ​​Crime UP, Prakash D has been made ADG, Railways and Jai Narayan Singh has been appointed ADG PTC Sitapur.

Similarly, LV Antony Dev has been appointed ADG CB-CID and Raghuveer Lal has been given the responsibility of ADG SSF along with ADG Security. Satyanarayan has been made ADG Traffic, BD Poulsen has been appointed ADG Training and Vidyasagar Mishra has been made Superintendent of Police of Rampur.

Yamuna Prasad has been made DCP Noida.