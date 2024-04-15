Whatever development country witnessed in last 10 years just a trailer,real development will be seen in coming years: PM

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday said whatever development the country has witnessed in the last ten years is just a trailer and the real development under the BJP- led NDA will be seen in the coming years

Addressing a massive election rally at Kunnamkulam near Kerala’s Thrissur, Modi said the BJP has a clear vision for the development of the country for the next five years. He said the BJP’s manifesto has clear vision for the country, it is a manifesto for the development of the country.It has Modi’s guarantee, he said.

“The Congress has created a weak image of the country .But the BJP transformed it strong.Now, the world is looking at the country with respect,”PM Modi said.

Advertisement

Coming out against the CPI-M, he said the left party is looting the money of the poor people deposited in banks and that the money of the poor robbed in Karuvannur cooperative bank will be returned to them.

He said the Karuvannur cooperative bank scam is an example of left wing scam, new patterns of corruption are emerging in Kerala.The poor people who deposited their hard earned money in cooperative banks are not getting back their deposit those are being looted by the CPI-M, he alleged.

He said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is lying for the last three years that the money of the depositors will be returned, but poor depositors are still waiting for their money.

“Chief minister Vijayan keeps on lying that the money of the investors who deposited their hard earned money in Karuvannur cooperative bank will be returned and action will be taken against the culprits.But it was your servant Modi who investigated this robbery.

“During the investigation,Rs.90 crore has been confiscated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).Now, discussions are going on with legal experts how to return this money to the poor depositors,” PM Modi said, and added that everything possible will be done to get the money returned to those who have been cheated by the cooperative banks.

Prime minister Modi exuded confidence that Kerala will ensure its voice heard in the parliament after the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.He said that the bullet train service which is being implemented in western India would soon become a reality in south India too.

He said the entire country is now achieving rigorous development under the BJP rule But the LDF and UDF are the blocking the development in Kerala.They are taking the state backwards, he added.