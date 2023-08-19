What we know about Rajpal Singh Rajawat? Security guard who shot dead neighbour fighting over pet

Two persons were killed in an altercation between pet dogs and their owners on Thursday in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, according to the police. Security guard at a bank, Rajpal Singh Rajawat, shot at his neighbor from his balcony last night, killing two people and injuring six others. The shooting occurred after a dispute over two pet dogs.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrendra Singh, Rajpal Singh Rajawat, is employed as a security guard at a nearby Bank of Baroda branch. A native of Gwalior, Rajawat was hired by a private firm as a security guard in Indore because he owned a licensed 12-bore shotgun, police said.

One of the neighbbours who was an eyewitness said that the two pet dogs, including the one owned by Rajawat, started barking at each other. In the ensuing fight, when they started entering Amcha’s house, his brother Pramod chased Rajawat’s dog away with a stick. Soon a heated argument broke out between the two parties over it.

Rajawat was arrested along with his son Sudhir and another relative, Shubham. A case of murder has been filed against him.

Rajawat and his neighbour Vimal Amcha, 35, were walking their dogs in a narrow lane in Krishna Bagh Colony at about 11pm when the two animals attacked each other.

The two men got into a dispute, at which point Rajawat went up to his first-floor residence and opened fire on Amcha, with a 12-bore shotgun. Rajawat is seen loading the shotgun and firing a warning shot into the air before aiming at the street below in a video of the horrifying incident. Screams from the street are heard after the shots.

Amcha used to run a hair salon in the city. He died on the spot, along with his brother-in-law, 27-year-old Rahul Verma. The pregnant wife of Rahul Verma, Jyoti Verma, suffered a pellet injury on her eye, the police said.

Six other people who were in the street at the time of the incident also sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital. According to police, two of them had critical injuries.