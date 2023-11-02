What next for ED after Arvind Kejriwal skips summons in liquor policy case?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with a case related to the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy. While Kejriwal cited prior commitments, he also termed the summons “motivated, vague and unsustainable in law” and urged the agency to take it back.

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Kejriwal for questioning on November 2 (today) in connection with a case related to the alleged scam in the Delhi liquor policy. He was expected to appear before the ED at 11 am.

With Kejriwal’s refusal to appear for questioning, the ED now has limited options and according to set procedure, it will have following options on the table to interrogate the Delhi chief minister.

Advertisement

What are ED’s options now?

A person can ignore three ED summons and after that the probe agency can issue non-bailable warrant. If Kejriwal refuses to appear before the ED on two more occasions, the ED can seek a non-bailable warrant against him.

In that case, he will have to appear before a court. However, if he disregards the NBW, he can be arrested and produced before the court.

Therefore, the ED will have to go step by step and issue a fresh summons to Kejriwal. The same process is likely to take place in case he ignores second summons as well. However, after that, the probe agency could proceed according to the above furnished procedure.

In the meantime, the ED officials can also conduct raids on Kejriwal and he may be arrested if incriminatory evidence is found against him.