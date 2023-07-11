“What is the Crime in Urinating?” Asks Brahmin Mahasabha Leader

Outrage has erupted over a statement made by Kuldeep Bhardwaj, the National President of Brahmin Mahasabha, regarding the incident involving a representative of BJP MLA Pravesh Shukla urinating on a tribal individual in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh.

Bhardwaj dismissed the seriousness of the act, questioning, “What is the crime in urinating? What harm does it cause?” He also raised doubts about the victim, suggesting that he was intoxicated.

During an interview with a local news channel, Bhardwaj made his remarks, displaying a disregard for the gravity of the incident. The incident in question took place in Sidhi in 2020 when a video went viral, capturing a BJP leader, believed to be a representative of MLA Pravesh Shukla, urinating on a tribal individual.

Advertisement

Adding to the controversy, the Brahmin Mahasabha leader staged a protest on July 10, expressing his opposition to the imposition of the National Security Act (NSA) on the accused, Pravesh Shukla, and the demolition of his property.

Bhardwaj attempted to present a memorandum to the district collector, but when denied an audience, he resorted to pasting a copy of the memorandum on a wall, accompanied by a picture of a donkey as a symbolic gesture.

The incident’s videographer, Deendayal Sahu, revealed that he recorded the video during the lockdown last year and had kept it safe since then. Sahu explained, “The incident occurred during the lockdown. On that day, both Dashmat and Pravesh were heavily intoxicated. I was closing my shop, and the shutter was halfway down, as can be seen in the video. The victim came and sat on the stairs in front of my shop. After a while, Pravesh arrived and inexplicably started urinating on him.”

Deendayal further disclosed that he had not shown the video to anyone until two months ago when his friend, Adarsh Shukla, mentioned an assault on his father by people associated with Pravesh. Deendayal informed Adarsh about the video, and Adarsh obtained it from him. Once shared, the video quickly went viral, causing widespread outrage and condemnation.