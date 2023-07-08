After urination case, man forced to lick another man’s feet in Madhya Pradesh

The Sidhi urination episode in Madhya Pradesh is still fresh in the minds of the people when a video of a man forcibly being made to lick another person’s feet has come to light. The incident has been reported from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. Two persons have already been detained by the Madhya Pradesh Police.

The accused Golu Gurjar can be seen slapping the victim, Mohsin Khan, repeatedly along with his friends in a moving car. They beat him up and forced him to call them father and even pushed him to lick their feet with loud music playing in the background. They coerced him into saying “Golu Gurjar baap hai” (Golu Gurjar is his father) while they are driving.

Will Modi’s MP CM wash this Muslim man’s feet? Two Hindu supremacists are abusing a Muslim, beating him up, forcing him to lick their feet in a moving car in MP, India. pic.twitter.com/iO5ClacZVL — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) July 7, 2023

Both the victim and the accused are inhabitants of Dabra town in Gwalior. The video has been doing the rounds on social media. The victim has gone missing.

After being forced by the man, the victim is seen licking the soles of his feet. Amidst this act, the accused is seen repeatedly slapping the victim in the face and verbally harassing him.

In a different video, the accused is shown repeatedly using a shoe to strike the victim in the face.

Narottam Mishra, Madhya Pradesh home minister, said two persons had been detained in connection with the incident.

According to Vivek Kumar Sharma, the SDOP for Dabra, the video clip has been forwarded for forensic analysis.

Following the victim’s family’s complaint, a case has been filed against the accused for kidnapping and assault under the pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code, Sharma said.

An uproarious video that surfaced earlier this week in the state’s Sidhi showed a man peeing on a tribal labourer. After the incident’s video went viral on social media on Tuesday, the accused, Pravesh Shukla, was taken into custody. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan himself washed the feet of the victim as an apology.