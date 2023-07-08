Urination case victim Dashmat Rawat pardons accused Pravesh Shukla, seeks his release

The MP police detained Pravesh Shukla on Wednesday after he was accused of urinating on Dashmat Rawat, a tribal community member.

The urination case victim in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district has appealed to the state government to order the release of the accused stating that he has realised his mistake.

On Wednesday, the police detained Pravesh Shukla, who was accused of violating the victim Dashmat Rawat, a member of a tribal group, by urinating on him. The police filed a complaint against Shukla on Tuesday after a video of the incident went viral on social media. Shukla was then taken into custody.

On being questioned on Friday about the charges and action against the accused, Rawat told the reporters that a mistake was made and the government should release the accused. He said, “Whatever has happened in the past, he has realised his mistake.”

On being pointed out that he was making this demand in spite of the accused’s degrading behaviour, he replied, “Yes, I agree…He is a pandit of our village, we demand from the government to release him.’ Besides a road being built in the village, Rawat has no other demands from the government.”

Shukla is not only facing relevant charges under the IPC and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, but action has also been taken under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), and is currently residing in jail. Additionally, an allegedly illegal piece of Shukla’s house in Sidhi was brought down.

The urination episode sparked a political controversy in MP, where Assembly elections are expected by the end of the year. The Congress has accused Shukla of having ties with a local BJP legislator, while the saffron party has denied any association with him.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Thursday, personally apologised to the victim and washed his feet at the CM’s residence in Bhopal. The opposing group, however, dismissed Chouhan’s action as mere theatrics.

The victim also received financial aid from the state government to the tune of Rs 5 lakh, plus an additional Rs 1.5 lakh for building his home.

A Brahmin organisation challenged the demolition of a portion of Shukla’s home on Friday, arguing that while his actions were despicable, his family members could not be punished.