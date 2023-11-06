“What is collateral damage…” Mehbooba Mufti questions former DGP’s remark over situation in J-K

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has said that the statement of former director general of police Dilbag Singh that the situation is normal in the Union Territory and there has been no collateral damage in the last four years is “regretful”.

“I regret that the former DGP recently announced proudly that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal and there has been no collateral damage when three targeted attacks took place in those three days only. I am unable to understand what is collateral damage for them. When a police officer, a jawan, or a jawan or a labourer is killed, if that is not collateral damage, what is? What happened in Kokernag?” she said while speaking to the reporters on Sunday.

Mufti questioned the definition of collateral damage, particularly in light of recent targeted attacks in the region, including the Kokernag incident in September, where an Army colonel, a major, and a deputy superintendent of police were killed.

She further questioned why there is no “freedom” in the Union territory if all is well in the region.

“Why have they snatched the freedom of the people here? Why do you not allow people to talk? A huge massacre is happening in Gaza, Palestine, the government has passed an order that imams (prayer leaders) cannot even pray for them, you cannot protest. The freedom of the people here has suffered the most damage in the last five years — the freedom of expression, the freedom to protest,” the former CM of Jammu and Kashmir said.

“What can we do when there are five lakh security force personnel here?” Mufti added.

However, when asked if her party would contest the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, whenever they are held, in an alliance with the National Conference (NC) and Congress, the PDP chief said that no decision has been taken yet over contesting elections in Jammu and Kashmir in an alliance with other parties.

“No decision has been taken about that so far,” Mufti said.