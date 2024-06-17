Eid celebrated with religious fervor across Kashmir

Eid-ul-Adha was peacefully celebrated across the Kashmir valley and the Jammu region on Monday with people gathering at mosques in large numbers to offer prayers.

The biggest such assembly was at the Hazratbal Shrine, where more than 50,000 people gathered for prayers, they said.

The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid claimed that for the sixth consecutive year authorities disallowed Eid Prayers at the Eidgah in downtown Srinagar.

Three former chief ministers — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — were among those who offered prayers at Hazratbal.

Advertisement

Smaller gatherings were witnessed at all places of worship across the valley.

Hundreds of sheep, goats and other animals were sacrificed across the valley as per tradition, officials said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha greeted the Muslim community on the occasion.

In a message, the Lt Governor said, “Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha.” “The sacred festival of Eid-ul-Zuha is a symbol of selfless sacrifice and sharing. Let us, on this occasion, reaffirm our resolve to further strengthen the spirit of brotherhood and unity. May Eid-ul-Zuha bring peace, prosperity and joy for everyone,” he said.