What does Rakesh Sharma, first Indian in space, do now?

In 1984, Rakesh Sharma accomplished a remarkable feat by becoming the first Indian to journey into space. This former Indian Air Force pilot left an indelible mark on India’s space exploration history. Ever thought where he is right now? Well, we have answers!

In July 2023, a photograph of Rakesh Sharma surfaced on the internet, shedding light on his secluded life in a village in Tamil Nadu. According to multiple reports, Rakesh and his wife, Madhu, lead a tranquil and private existence in Coonoor, preferring to keep a low profile.

In 2021, Sharma served as the non-executive chairman of Cadila Labs, a Bengaluru-based company specializing in intelligent automation solutions for insurance sector companies.

Advertisement

Sharma was also a key figure in ISRO’s National Advisory Council for Gaganyaan, overseeing the Astronaut Selection Program.

Rakesh Sharma, a former Indian military pilot and astronaut, etched his name in history as the first Indian to venture into space in 1984. Prior to this monumental achievement, he had joined the Indian Air Force as a pilot in 1970. During his tenure as a military pilot, he flew 21 combat missions in a MiG-21 during the 1971 Bangladesh War.

To this day, he remains the sole Indian citizen to have embarked on a space voyage. Although many Indians have ventured into space over the past decades, they were not permanent Indian residents.

Nearly a decade later, in 1982, he was as an astronaut for a joint Soviet-Indian space mission. On April 3, 1984, Rakesh Sharma achieved an extraordinary milestone. He became the first Indian to travel to space aboard Soyuz T-11, alongside two Soviet astronauts.

Whenever the topic of space and India arises, Rakesh Sharma’s name is immediately brought to the forefront. Despite his pivotal role in India’s space research endeavors, he has not received fame and recognition commensurate with his contributions.