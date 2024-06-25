West Delhi MP Sehrawat visits kin of 4 who died in Prem Nagar fire

Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP from West Delhi Kamaljeet Sehrawat on Tuesday met the kin of the four family members who died of suffocation in Delhi’s Prem Nagar, following a fire at their residence.

Upon hearing the tragic news, Delhi BJP General Secretary and MP Sehrawat visited Prem Nagar to assess the situation. She also offered her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members on behalf of the entire party.

Sehrawat gave instructions to Councilor Amit Kharkhari, who had accompanied the MP to meet the bereaved family, to provide every possible assistance to them.

She said that the death of four members of the family in this incident is tragic and serves as a reminder to use electrical appliances cautiously during the current intense hot weather condition.

During the early hours of Tuesday morning, a fire broke out in a house at Prem Nagar, Najafgarh, due to a suspected problem in the inverter battery, which later filled the house with suffocating smoke.

As a result, four members of the family including husband, wife and their two sons passed away.

They were rushed to the hospital after the Fire Department reached the spot on receiving the call, but unfortunately they were declared brought dead by the doctor.